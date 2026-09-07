#EAM #jaishankar Highlights Importance Of #India-#Luxembourg Ties Amid Global Crisis

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel and highlighted the growing partnership between India and Luxembourg. Jaishankar noted that the visit, along with the Luxembourg Minister of Economy, reflects the deepening ties. He recalled virtual summits co-chaired by the two countries’ leaders in 2020 and 2024. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d