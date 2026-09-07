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EAM Jaishankar Highlights India-Luxembourg Ties Amid Global Crisis

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel and highlighted the growing partnership between India and Luxembourg. Jaishankar noted that the visit, along with the Luxembourg Minister of Economy, reflects the deepening ties. He recalled virtual summits co-chaired by the two countries’ leaders in 2020 and 2024.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2026, 04:37 PM IST
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EAM Jaishankar Highlights India-Luxembourg Ties Amid Global Crisis
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