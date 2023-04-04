EAM Jaishankar lauds India’s growth story under PM Modi

Addressing a gathering, India's EAM recently said ... moreAddressing a gathering, India's EAM recently said that while the world is dealing with the failure of big banking institutions, inflation, and fears of a global recession India under PM Modi's leadership is expected to grow at 7%, something which has 'impressed the world'.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.