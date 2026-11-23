EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands FM, Discusses India-EU Trade Deal, Defence & Technology | Watch

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has highlighted terrorism and climate change as key shared challenges during his bilateral meeting with Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in New Delhi. Jaishankar stressed the importance of India and the Netherlands working together to address these global challenges. The leaders also discussed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, defence cooperation, semiconductors, renewable energy and the evolving geopolitical situation.