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EAM Jaishankar on why Kolkata has a special place in the Indian diaspora story

Watch this snippet of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar where he reveals why Kolkata is special for India's diaspora story

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Published11 Nov 2026, 06:15 PM IST
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EAM Jaishankar on why Kolkata has a special place for Indian diaspora
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