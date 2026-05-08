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EAM Jaishankar Says World Order is Being Reshaped | 'Weaponization of Finance, Tech & Resources...'

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar issued a stark warning about the changing global order while addressing members of the Surinamese community. Jaishankar said the world is witnessing the “weaponization” of finance, technology, resources, connectivity and geography, with nations increasingly using economic and strategic leverage to exert influence. He also pointed to the United States transforming from an energy importer into a major exporter, saying global power equations are rapidly shifting. Jaishankar added that the world is becoming more uncertain and risk-driven, while stressing that countries like India and Suriname want a more inclusive global order.

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Published8 May 2026, 01:07 PM IST
EAM Jaishankar Says World Order is Being Reshaped | 'Weaponization of Finance'
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