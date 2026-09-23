EAM Jaishankar underlines why multilateralism is key amid global turmoil

Jaishankar co-chaired the India-CELAC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, attended by 30 CELAC members, the largest-ever delegation, along with Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin. Jaishankar told the meeting that India is trying to forge robust and balanced economic partnerships with the CELAC region through the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Chile, Free Trade Agreement with Peru and the expansion of the Preferential Trade Agreement with MERCOSUR.