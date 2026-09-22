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EAM Jaishankar underlines why multilateralism is key amid global turmoil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned that the global order is under growing stress, calling for stronger multilateralism and reforms to international institutions.

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Published22 Sep 2026, 06:32 PM IST
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EAM Jaishankar underlines why multilateralism is key amid global turmoil
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