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Early Diwali for Sensex & Nifty as stock market surges over 2%: More to come?

Indian benchmarks rallied more than 2% on Thursday, with the Sensex topping 74,330 and the Nifty reclaiming 23,000. Strong IT earnings, buying in financial and consumer stocks, a firmer rupee and lower oil prices supported sentiment despite weakness in Asian markets.

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Published15 Oct 2026, 05:04 PM IST
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Early Diwali for Sensex & Nifty as stock market surges over 2%: More to come?
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