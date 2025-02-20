Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Earning 12 Lakh a Year? Here’s Whether You Should Buy or Rent an Apartment

Earning 12 Lakh a Year? Here’s Whether You Should Buy or Rent an Apartment

Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 12:03 PM IST Livemint

With Budget 2025 increasing the tax exemption limit to 12.75 lakh (including standard deductions), middle-class homebuyers now have higher disposable income. However, deciding between renting and buying a home involves multiple financial considerations. Experts suggest individuals earning 12 lakh annually could save around 80,000 per year. But, what's smarter -- to buy or to rent? Mint breaks it down in this video. Watch!

