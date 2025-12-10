Eco Boost: India Now Recycles 48% of Carton Packaging, Says Tetra Pak - TERI report

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 04:56 pm IST

India has made remarkable progress in recycling used beverage cartons, with rates more than doubling over the past decade. The sixth edition of the Used Beverage Carton (UBC) Management Study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), commissioned by Tetra Pak, reveals a sharp rise in post-consumer carton recycling — from 29% in 2011 to 63.66% in 2025 across 24 surveyed cities. At a national level, this translates to an impressive 48% recycling rate. This leap forward reflects sustained efforts by Tetra Pak and the wider industry, including investments in collection infrastructure, strong partnerships with recyclers, and large-scale consumer awareness campaigns — collectively accelerating India’s journey towards true circularity. In this exclusive interview with Mint, Kinga Sieradzon, Global VP – Sustainability Operations at Tetra Pak, breaks down the findings, the road ahead, and what this means for India’s sustainability agenda. Watch the full conversation now.