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Economic Slowdown Is On The Cards, But...: Economist Madan Sabnavis On Iran Vs US War Impact

In this podcast, we speak with Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis on what would be the best and worst case scenario for India out of the war in the middle east. Will India slip into recession? Will economic growth slow? Will inflation bite us again? How should households deal with this? He gives us all the answers - watch!

Shipra Singh
Published17 Apr 2026, 01:48 PM IST
Slowdown On The Cards, But...: Economist Madan Sabnavis On Iran Vs US War Impact
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Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her...Read More

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