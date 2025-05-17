Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Economics Of War Explained | How Military Industrial Complexes Operate | Who Funds & Regulates Wars?

Economics Of War Explained | How Military Industrial Complexes Operate | Who Funds & Regulates Wars?

Updated: 17 May 2025, 12:05 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Have you ever wondered how poor countries inspite of having a crippled economic health are able to wage wars for decades? How weapons and industry complexes hinge together? In this deep dive episode Abhinav Trivedi talks to defence experts, defence academia, and ex-defence personnel to understand how complex web of military, influence, industry, profits, politics and weapons work. #weapons #army #indiapakistanwar #india #pakistan #trump #gaza #palestine #israel #warzone #defence #defense #indianarmy #airforce #rafale #ecommerce #operationsindoor #narendramodi #donaldtrump #abhinavtrivedi #azerbaijan #indiapakistanwar #businessnews #share #sharemarket #stockmarket #stockmarketnews