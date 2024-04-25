Above-normal monsoon forecast to ease inflationary concerns: Finance ministry
Retail inflation, as measured by consumer price index, fell to a 10-month low of 4.85% in March, slipping below the 5%-mark for the first time since November 2023, but still remaining above the central bank's target of 4%.
The forecast of above-normal monsoon rains in 2024 indicates a good harvest, potentially easing inflationary concerns in the coming months, the finance ministry's latest monthly economic review said on Thursday.
