Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha hit out at the central government for its move to remove indexation benefit on sale of old property, as mentioned in the Union Budget 2024. Raghav Chadha said the removal of this benifit will lead to the inflow of black money in the country. He said Indians pay taxes like England to get services like Somalia. Watch the full video!
