Big Breakthrough: PM Modi & Trump Personally Push India-US Trade Deal Forward

Updated: 10 Sept 2025, 09:50 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have personally stepped in to accelerate India-US trade negotiations. Both leaders have directed their officials to fast-track discussions, with trade delegations expected to meet next week. This breakthrough comes after weeks of rising tensions over steep US tariffs on Indian goods and penalties on Russian oil purchases. Modi called India and the US “natural partners,” while Trump described the relationship as “very special.” With both leaders taking charge, is a historic India-US trade deal finally within reach? Watch the full details here!