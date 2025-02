BIG RELIEF! No Income Tax Up to 12 Lakh | Union Budget 2025 Highlights

₹12 lakh under the new tax regime in Union Budget 2025! For salaried taxpayers, this limit goes up to ₹12.75 lakh with a standard deduction of ₹75,000. This move aims to ease the tax burden on the middle class, providing a much-needed boost to disposable incomes. New Income Tax slabs look after Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement: Income up to ₹4 lakh – Nil Between ₹4 and 8 lakh – 5 per cent Between ₹8 and 12 lakh – 10 per cent Between ₹12 and 16 lakh – 15 per cent Between ₹16 and 20 lakh – 20 per cent Between ₹20 and 24 lakh – 25 per cent Above ₹24 lakh – 30 per cent Watch!