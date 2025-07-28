Explore
'Biggest Of All': Trump, Ursula Announce US-EU Trade Deal | $1.35 Trn Energy Purchase & More

Updated: 28 Jul 2025, 10:08 AM IST Livemint

The United States and the European Union announced a sweeping trade agreement following talks between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Calling it the “biggest deal ever,” Trump said the pact averts looming tariffs and strengthens ties between the world’s two largest economic powers. Watch!

 
