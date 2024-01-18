Budget 2024 | 10 Key Moments From Modi Government's 10 Budgets | A Look-Back

Updated: 18 Jan 2024, 07:13 PM IST

From big ticket tax reforms to a focus on agriculture to capex-driven growth, the 3 finance ministers who have presented budgets in the last 10 years of the Modi 1.0 and 2.0 governments have focussed on a multitude of sectors. This was also the government that presented budgets in pandemic years, where the focus was to recover and drive growth. Considering Budget 2024 which will be presented on 1st February is the 10th (11th, if we count the interim budget of 2019) budget presentation in the Modi regime, here's a look-back at some of the most important announcements made in the last 10 budgets. Watch