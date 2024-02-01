Hello User
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Speech With Chapters | Interim Budget Speech

Updated: 01 Feb 2024, 06:04 PM IST Livemint

The Interim Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This was the sixth budget presented by the current FM and the last one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term. The finance minister expressed confidence that the Modi government will return to power. The budget focused on fiscal consolidation, infra, agri, green growth, and railways. However, no changes were made in the tax rates.