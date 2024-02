Budget 2024 Highlights: Nirmala Sitharaman's 58 Minute Speech In 3 Minutes | Budget 2024 Highlights

Updated: 01 Feb 2024, 05:58 PM IST

Missed the key announcements made by Finance Minis... moreMissed the key announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman? Not to worry, here's a quick nugget of the most important points of the budget speech - from capex spending to tax announcements to the push for tourism, here's the budget speech in just 3 minutes - watch!