Budget 2024: Key Expectations from India's Electric Vehicle Industry

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the 2024 budget, India's electric vehicle (EV) industry has outlined key expectations to boost growth. The sector seeks the introduction of the FAME-III scheme, increased funding for charging infrastructure, incentives for localizing components, and a reduction in GST on EVs. They also highlight the importance of expanding charging stations and maintaining subsidies to sustain the momentum in EV adoption. Watch the full video!
