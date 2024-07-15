Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Budget 2024: Key Expectations from India's Electric Vehicle Industry

Budget 2024: Key Expectations from India's Electric Vehicle Industry

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:05 PM IST Livemint

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the 2024 budget, India's electric vehicle (EV) industry has outlined key expectations to boost growth. The sector seeks the introduction of the FAME-III scheme, increased funding for charging infrastructure, incentives for localizing components, and a reduction in GST on EVs. They also highlight the importance of expanding charging stations and maintaining subsidies to sustain the momentum in EV adoption. Watch the full video!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.