Budget 2024 Roundtable: Can Govt Incentivise Affordable Housing For Developers?

Budget 2024 Roundtable: Can Govt Incentivise Affordable Housing For Developers?

Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST Livemint

Should the government focus on an affordable housing policy during the union budget this year? How can this be incentivised for commercial developers? To talk about this, Mint presents the Budget 2024 Roundtable on Real Estate. Join the discussion with our expert panel: Navin Kedia, CFO, DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO, Purvankara Ltd Boman Irani, CREDAI India Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants Chintan Patel, Head, Real Estate, KPMG India.