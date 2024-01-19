Budget 2024: The Mint Roundtable | In Election Year, Can Government Avoid Populism?

Updated: 19 Jan 2024, 05:27 PM IST

All eyes are now on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on 1st February. Though this will be a vote on account as opposed to a full budget since it's election year, there is immense interest in what the FM will have to say. After all, there's barely a few months left for the 2024 polls. Though the finance minister has hinted that there won't really be any big bang announcements, can we discount the possibility of signalling in an election year? Watch the Mint roundtable with our eminent panellists in conversation with Mint Editor-In-Chief Ravi Krishnan, discussing what could be on the table and what are the moments that could move markets this time around. Watch