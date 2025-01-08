Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 15:28:26
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.30 -0.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 795.10 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,263.15 1.79%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.50 -0.64%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.80 1.97%
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Budget 2025: Here’s What Govt May Announce for Highways, Roads & Railways | Union Budget 2025

Budget 2025: Here’s What Govt May Announce for Highways, Roads & Railways | Union Budget 2025

Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 02:39 PM IST Livemint

The central government is set to increase capital expenditure allocation for the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Railways by 10% in the upcoming Union Budget, prioritizing infrastructure growth for FY26. As per a Mint’s latest report, the proposed hike aligns with the government’s strategy to attract private investments in highway projects through the Build-Operate-Transfer (BoT) toll model.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue