Budget 2025: Here’s What Govt May Announce for Highways, Roads & Railways | Union Budget 2025

Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 02:39 PM IST

The central government is set to increase capital expenditure allocation for the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Railways by 10% in the upcoming Union Budget, prioritizing infrastructure growth for FY26. As per a Mint’s latest report, the proposed hike aligns with the government’s strategy to attract private investments in highway projects through the Build-Operate-Transfer (BoT) toll model.