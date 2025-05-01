Gold | Gold Price | Gold Rate | Gold Price In Delhi | Gold Rate in Delhi | Chandni Chowk Jewellers | Jewellers in Chandni Chowk | Jewellers In Delhi | Demand Of Gold | Gold Demand In 2025 | Dariba Kalam Market | Silver Price As Gold price touched 1 lakh, Delhi's Dariba Kalan Market in Chandni Chowk is not happy. Jewellers are facing declining footfall and customers are waiting for the price to correct. Even on the eve of Akshay tritiya , the sales were down. Jewellers say that the sale is down by 75%. MINT's Abhinav Trivedi travels to Darba Kalan in Chandni Chowk and asks shopkeepers and customers about the golden sentiment. #gold #goldprice #goldrate #delhigold #chandnichowk #daribakalan #jewellerymarket #silverspot #gold2025 #goldnews #jewellers #indianmarket #bullion #akshaytritiya #goldprice #gold #jewellery #mint #silver #bullion #jewellers #chandnichowk #daribakalan #abhinavtrivedi #goldsaving #goldbonds #marriage #goldjewellery #donaldtrump #trump #war #india #pakistan #israel #ukraine #usa #gudipadwa #dhanteras #commodity
