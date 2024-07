China Beats US To Became India's Biggest Trading Partner | PLI Schemes, Make-In-India Not Working?

Updated: 16 Jul 2024, 03:58 PM IST

China is now India's biggest trading partner. Trade between the two countries has grown by 4% from last year to $118.4 billion. China replaced U.S. after a gap of two years. Watch this video to find out why India's trade with its not-so-friendly neighbour to the East is proving difficult for India to curb.