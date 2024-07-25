Copy Congress Manifesto A Little More: Chidambaram In Parliament On Budget 2024

Parliament live updates: Budget 2024 | Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram while speaking in parliament on the budget, remarked that the announcements were a 'virtual adoption' of the Congress Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Here's the top takeaways from what he had to say
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.