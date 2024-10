Digital Rupee Launch Soon? Why Has RBI Collaborated With US, EU, UAE Before a Full Roll-Out

Updated: 22 Oct 2024, 02:19 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India is looking to collaborate with the US and the European Union for its digital rupee before a full scale roll-out. The country is also set to extend its partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the cross-border pilot of CBDC. Watch for more details!