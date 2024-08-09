US Former President Donald Trump said he should have a say in the Federal Reserve policy decisions. Trump also said the US is in the most dangerous position from an economic standpoint. The Republican presidential nominee is looking at a host of changes for Federal Reserve if he gets elected. What are those? We tell you in this video!
