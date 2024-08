Donald Trump Says He Should Have A Say in Fed Policy | Here’s What Trump Might Change At US Fed

Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 01:28 PM IST

US Former President Donald Trump said he should have a say in the Federal Reserve policy decisions. Trump also said the US is in the most dangerous position from an economic standpoint. The Republican presidential nominee is looking at a host of changes for Federal Reserve if he gets elected. What are those? We tell you in this video!