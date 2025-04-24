Don't Fall Into Trump's Trap, Trade Deficits DON'T Mean US Is Being Cheated: Economist Jeffrey Sachs

Updated: 24 Apr 2025, 05:54 PM IST

Economist Jeffrey Sachs explains the basic logic of how global trade works, and says the US will be the BIGGEST loser of this trade war. He also outlines why trade deficits don't mean that the world is cheating the US, it just means that Americans buy a lot. He also cautions countries like India against falling into Trump's trap... asking countries to unite against protectionist policies that'll wreak havoc on the world. Watch