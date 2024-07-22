Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 22 2024 15:18:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.25 1.58%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 505.75 -9.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,645.00 2.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 876.35 -1.45%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,241.65 -0.53%
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Economic Survey 2024: What Is It & Why Is It Important | Union Budget 2024-25

Economic Survey 2024: What Is It & Why Is It Important | Union Budget 2024-25

Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST Livemint

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024 on July 22 a day before the FM is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2024-25. Economic Survey provides valuable data and analysis that inform government policy decisions. It helps policymakers understand the current economic landscape and devise strategies to promote growth, stability, and development. Watch the video to know more about the Economic Survey of India!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue