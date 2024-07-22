Economic Survey 2024: What Is It & Why Is It Important | Union Budget 2024-25

Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024 on July 22 a day before the FM is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2024-25. Economic Survey provides valuable data and analysis that inform government policy decisions. It helps policymakers understand the current economic landscape and devise strategies to promote growth, stability, and development. Watch the video to know more about the Economic Survey of India!