Business News/ Videos / Economy/  ‘Embarrassing…’: EAM Jaishankar On India’s Economic Growth | Watch

‘Embarrassing…’: EAM Jaishankar On India’s Economic Growth | Watch

Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 03:51 PM IST Livemint

On Tuesday, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar left for a four-day visit to South Korea and Japan, where he is expected to discuss cooperation on advanced technologies, especially semiconductors, besides a host of other issues. He made some interesting remarks on India's economic growth while addressing the Indian diaspora In South Korea. Watch

 
