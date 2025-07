EU To Replace Russian Oil, Import US AI Chips To Power European Gigafactories | US-EU Trade Deal

Updated: 28 Jul 2025, 10:07 AM IST

The U.S. and EU have struck a major trade deal involving $750B in energy purchases and AI tech exports. Europe will replace Russian oil with U.S. LNG and nuclear fuels, while American AI chips will power EU gigafactories—deepening tech and energy ties across the Atlantic. Watch!