Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy may be on firmer footing, but the job market remains weak. Despite stronger-than-expected economic activity, hiring has stayed low, creating a dilemma for the Fed as it balances inflation control with employment goals. Powell hinted at potential interest rate cuts in the coming months while acknowledging there is “no risk-free path” for policy. Stay updated on the latest Fed decisions, economic trends, and market reactions in this video.
