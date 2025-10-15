Fed’s Powell Warns Of 'No Risk-Free Path' As Jobs Slow, Inflation Stays High | Rate Cuts Coming?

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 05:01 pm IST

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy may be on firmer footing, but the job market remains weak. Despite stronger-than-expected economic activity, hiring has stayed low, creating a dilemma for the Fed as it balances inflation control with employment goals. Powell hinted at potential interest rate cuts in the coming months while acknowledging there is “no risk-free path” for policy. Stay updated on the latest Fed decisions, economic trends, and market reactions in this video.