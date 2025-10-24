Global Oil Market At Risk As Putin Issues Stern Warning Over US Sanctions And Prices

Updated: 24 Oct 2025, 11:07 am IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a blunt warning to the United States and the West over sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector. Putin highlights Russia’s significant role in global oil markets, noting that cutting Russian oil supply could sharply raise global energy prices. He emphasizes that the balance of production and consumption is delicate, and attempts to disrupt it may backfire on those imposing sanctions. Putin also stresses the importance of investing in traditional energy sources and signals that Russia remains confident and stable despite economic pressure. Key Topics Covered: - Russia’s role in global oil production - Impact of US and EU sanctions on energy markets - Potential spike in global oil and petroleum prices - Putin’s message to the US and international partners