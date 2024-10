Housing Prices Surge the Most in Gurugram, the Lowest in Mumbai | Complete Details

Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Housing prices in top 10 cities have surged 88% in the last five years. Among these cities, Gurugram witnessed the maximum increase in the real estate prices. In terms of per sq ft prices, Mumbai continues to be the most expensive followed by Gurugram and Noida. Watch for more details!