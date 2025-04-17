How The Bond Market Forced Trump's Tariff U-Turn | How US Debt Is Becoming A Global Pandemic |

Updated: 17 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST

Total US debt which includes, got, corporate and citizens has exceeded $36Tn. The interest rate or yield for US government borrowing over 10 years has spiked sharply in the past couple of days from 3.9% to 4.5%, the highest level since February. The US Debt ceiling , which is the Govt's ability to borrow more money from investors, has been pushed 76 times since 1960, and the last time the US debt ceiling was pushed was in Jan 2023. #donaldtrump #usdebtcrisis #debtceiling #china #loan #credit #globalcredit #gdp #tariffs #warzone #russia #dollar #gold #abhinavtrivedi #trumptariffs #trump #narendramodi #xijingping #ukraine #israel #mint #nse #bse #sensex #tradewar #investing #businessnews #nyse #sharemarket #stockmarket #share #stockstobuy #banks #fedreserve #jeromepowell #rbi #dollar #crypto #bond #usbonds #treasurybills #bondmarket