IMF Chief Georgieva Calls for Trade Growth, AI Investment, and Lasting Middle East Peace

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 11:11 am IST

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged countries to keep trade as a key engine of global growth despite rising tariffs. She highlighted the need for large-surplus countries like China to boost domestic consumption, while deficit countries like the U.S. should reduce fiscal imbalances. Georgieva also emphasized the role of AI investment in driving global growth, but warned it could widen economic disparities between rich and poor nations. On geopolitics, she welcomed the recent ceasefire in Gaza, noting it would benefit the region's economies, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Georgieva stressed the importance of sustaining lasting peace for global economic stability.