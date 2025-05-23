India For The World | Role of Credit Bureaus in Driving Financial Inclusion | TransUnion CIBIL & BCG

Updated: 23 May 2025, 03:33 PM IST

How Credit Bureaus Are Powering India’s Financial Inclusion In the first episode of India for the World Podcast by Mint and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), host Gopika Gopakumar explores how credit bureaus are reshaping access to finance in India. Featuring V. Anantharaman, Chairman of TransUnion CIBIL, and Yashraj Erande, BCG - India Leader, Financial Institutions Practice, and Global Leader, Fintech Practice, the conversation dives into the journey of credit bureaus, their role in democratizing credit, and how tech and data are accelerating financial inclusion. From policy-making insights to future predictions for 2047, this episode decodes how India is building a more inclusive and robust financial ecosystem.