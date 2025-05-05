Explore
'India Is Stable But Pakistan…', Moody's STARK Warning To Islamabad If It Escalates Tensions

Updated: 05 May 2025, 06:48 PM IST Livemint

India Is Stable But Pakistan…, Moody’s STARK Warning To Islamabad If It Escalates Tensions India’s macroeconomic stability is likely to hold firm even if tensions with Pakistan escalate in the coming days, Moody’s Ratings said on Monday. In a scenario of sustained escalation in localised tensions, we do not expect major disruptions to India's economic activity because it has minimal economic relations with Pakistan. However, higher defence spending would potentially weigh on India's fiscal strength and slow its fiscal consolidation, Moody's said in its report titled Sovereign – South Asia. The global ratings agency noted that India’s economic fundamentals remain sound, supported by strong public investment and healthy private consumption. Watch for more! #pakistan #moodys #pahalgam #indiapakistan

 
