India & Singapore Sign Agreements to Work on Semiconductors, Digital Tech | PM Modi in Singapore

India & Singapore Sign Agreements to Work on Semiconductors, Digital Tech | PM Modi in Singapore

Updated: 05 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM IST Livemint

India and Singapore signed MoUs in fields of digital technology, semiconductor, and more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd in Singapore along with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. ‘Singapore is not just a country, Singapore is an inspiration for every developing country. We also want to create many Singapores in India,’ PM Modi said on his two-day visit to Singapore. Watch!

