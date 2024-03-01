India's GDP Growth Surprises Economists | Top 5 Highlights | Watch

India is growing, in Q3, for which the statistics ministry released the numbers on February 29th, India grew at the rate of 8.4%. Which is more than expected. Economists, who were expecting a contraction due to a decline in government spending, slow growth of industrial output, and an uneven monsoon expressed surprise at the numbers.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.