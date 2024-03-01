OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024
India's GDP Growth Surprises Economists | Top 5 Highlights | Watch

Updated: 01 Mar 2024, 05:37 PM IST Livemint

India is growing, in Q3, for which the statistics ministry released the numbers on February 29th, India grew at the rate of 8.4%. Which is more than expected. Economists, who were expecting a contraction due to a decline in government spending, slow growth of industrial output, and an uneven monsoon expressed surprise at the numbers.

 
