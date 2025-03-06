India’s average home prices and rental costs are expected to rise faster than consumer inflation this year, according to a Reuters poll of housing experts. However, analysts remain divided on whether affordability for first-time homebuyers will improve or worsen. Despite slowing economic growth, stagnant wages, and a lack of well-paying jobs, home prices have nearly doubled over the past decade. The housing market remains dominated by high-income buyers, leaving millions unable to afford homeownership. Watch!
