Business News/ Videos / Economy/  India’s Home Prices & Rents To Outpace Inflation: Report | Will Homeownership Be A Distant Dream?

India’s Home Prices & Rents To Outpace Inflation: Report | Will Homeownership Be A Distant Dream?

Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 12:30 PM IST Livemint

India’s average home prices and rental costs are expected to rise faster than consumer inflation this year, according to a Reuters poll of housing experts. However, analysts remain divided on whether affordability for first-time homebuyers will improve or worsen. Despite slowing economic growth, stagnant wages, and a lack of well-paying jobs, home prices have nearly doubled over the past decade. The housing market remains dominated by high-income buyers, leaving millions unable to afford homeownership. Watch!

